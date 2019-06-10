Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar To Star Karan Johar’s first horror flick 'Bhoot'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced his first horror franchise, titled "Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship", which will feature actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Karan shared the film's first poster captioned: "Presenting 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship'! The first in the franchise, starring the supremely talented Vicky Kaushal, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Sailing towards you on November 15, 2019."

Helming the project is debutante director Bhanu, and it is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, and Karan.

The makers of the film released the first spine-chilling look poster of the film where the 'Manmarziyan' actor is looking extremely spooky. The 31-year-old is seen peeping out of a broken window of a ship with a face full of bruises. Covering the face of the actor was a fearsome hand with long nails which will leave you in terror.

Vicky shared the first look poster on his Twitter and wrote, "nothing haunts you more than reality. Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. In cinemas 15th November 2019."

Calling it a special role, Bhumi wrote: "Sinking my teeth into this special role in this very special film as my friend and brother Bhanu marks his debut with #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship. In cinemas November 15, 2019. Extremely excited for this one guys."

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

The "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" director on June 7 had taken to Twitter to announce that his Dharma Productions would soon be "anchoring" a horror film franchise.

Dharma Production is well known for films like "My Name Is Khan", "Student of the Year", "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", "The Lunchbox", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, "Kapoor & Sons", "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", "Dear Zindagi", "Raazi", "Dhadak", "Kalank" and "Student Of The Year 2".

