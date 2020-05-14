Veteran Singer Asha Bhosle Debuts On YouTube

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle made her debut on YouTube and released her first song "Main hoon", on the occasion of the 64th birthday of the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Sharing the song on Twitter, Asha Bhosle wrote, “Premiering today on my newly launched YouTube channel. Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji Birthday Song by Asha Bhosle. I'll soon be sharing my personal stories, recording experiences and lots more on my channel so do subscribe if you don't want to miss out (sic).”

Earlier, the veteran singer had announced the launch of her YouTube channel on social media. She wrote, “Happy to announce the launch of my YouTube Channel with the world wide release of - Main Hoon - on the occasion of Sri Sri Ravishankarji’s 64th birthday on 13th May 2020 at 9 pm IST. I will soon be regularly posting videos here. Do subscribe (sic).”