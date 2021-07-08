Veteran Filmmaker Kumar Ramsay, Eldest Of Ramsay Brothers, Dies At 85

Veteran filmmaker Kumar Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers has passed away at 85. The Ramsay Brothers set up the horror empire in Indian cinema. According to PTI, he suffered a cardiac arrest. Kumar had written the scripts for many films, including Purana Mandir (1984), Saaya (1989), featuring Shatrughan Sinha, and the 1989 hit Khoj.

Kumar breathed his last at his residence in Hiranandani in Mumbai.

"He passed away due to cardiac arrest, today morning around 5:30 AM. He passed away very quietly. The funeral will take place around 12 PM. We are waiting for the priest to arrive," his eldest son Gopal said.

Kumar was the son of producer FU Ramsay and the eldest of the seven brothers.

The Ramsay Brothers, which included Keshu, Tulsi, Karan, Shyam, Gangu and Arjun, ruled the horror genre, making low budget cult movies in the 70s and the 80s.

Kumar was instrumental in scripting most of their films, including "Purana Mandir" (1984), "Saaya" (1989), featuring Shatrughan Sinha, and 1989 hit "Khoj", which also starred Naseeruddin Shah.

He also produced films like "Aur Kaun?" (1979) and "Dahshat" in 1981.

Kumar is survived by wife Sheela and three sons, Raj, Gopal and Sunil.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine