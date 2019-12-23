December 23, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Unwell Amitabh Bachchan To Skip National Film Awards Ceremony

Unwell Amitabh Bachchan To Skip National Film Awards Ceremony

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he is down with fever and will not be able to attend the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi today.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Unwell Amitabh Bachchan To Skip National Film Awards Ceremony
Amitabh Bachchan to skip National Film Awards Ceremony because of bad health
Unwell Amitabh Bachchan To Skip National Film Awards Ceremony
outlookindia.com
2019-12-23T12:45:33+0530

The Bollywood veteran was hospitalized a few weeks ago. Despite the health scare, he has been continuously working upon being released from the hospital. In October, he had shared that after getting discharged from the hospital, he had lost five kilograms weight.
"Down with fever. Not allowed to travel. I will not be able to attend the National Award tomorrow in Delhi. My regrets," Amitabh Bachchan, who has not been keeping well lately, tweeted.

The Bollywood veteran was hospitalized a few weeks ago. Despite the health scare, he has been continuously working upon being released from the hospital.

The 77-year-old recently wrapped up the last leg of his film "Chehre" in Slovakia. Amitabh Bachchan had even attended the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last month.
In October, he had shared that after getting discharged from the hospital, he had lost five kilograms weight. Amitabh had written on his blog: "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me."

IANS

 

Next Story >>

Film Review | Old Wine In Old Bottle, 'Dabangg 3' Is For Salman Khan Bhakts Only

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Amitabh Bachchan Delhi Entertainment Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos