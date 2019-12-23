Unwell Amitabh Bachchan To Skip National Film Awards Ceremony

The Bollywood veteran was hospitalized a few weeks ago. Despite the health scare, he has been continuously working upon being released from the hospital. In October, he had shared that after getting discharged from the hospital, he had lost five kilograms weight.
"Down with fever. Not allowed to travel. I will not be able to attend the National Award tomorrow in Delhi. My regrets," Amitabh Bachchan, who has not been keeping well lately, tweeted.
The Bollywood veteran was hospitalized a few weeks ago. Despite the health scare, he has been continuously working upon being released from the hospital.
The 77-year-old recently wrapped up the last leg of his film "Chehre" in Slovakia. Amitabh Bachchan had even attended the opening ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last month.
In October, he had shared that after getting discharged from the hospital, he had lost five kilograms weight. Amitabh had written on his blog: "They tell me there is a loss of weight since the last few days. True. It's almost 5 kgs, which is just so fantastic for me."
IANS
