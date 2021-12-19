Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Says Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne Is Inspired By Kurt Cobain

'The Batman' is set to release in March 2022. Director Matt Reeves says that actor Robert Pattinson's character of Bruce Wayne has been inspired by singer-songwriter Kurt Cobain.

Robert Pattinson | Instagram

2021-12-19T23:15:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:15 pm

'The Batman' director Matt Reeves explained how Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne has been inspired by singer-songwriter Kurt Cobain. During his interview with Empire, via ET Canada, Reeves opened up on being influenced by Cobain and how the new version of Batman will have some touches on the '90s icon.

Opening up on the same, Reeves said that he was often listening to Nirvana's 'Something In The Way' while working on the first act of 'The Batman'. For those unversed, the 1991 hit also featured as a background song in 'The Batman' trailers.

“That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s ‘Last Days,'” Reeves said, referring to the movie that was inspired by Cobain's life events.

The director also opened up on his decision to take Pattinson as Batman. He discussed how the actor's performance in the 'Good Time' convinced him to focus on Pattinson as his new version of Batman. What appealed to Reeves was the "vulnerability and desperation" as well as "power" in Pattinson's 2017 performance in the crime thriller.

“I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse," Reeves noted.

'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz is slated to release in March 2022.

Robert Pattinson Hollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
