Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Taapsee Pannu: Get Appalled When Critics Try To Give Me Career Choices

While a section had voiced their concern that Pannu is getting into a box, the 34-year-old actor said she won't play a 'weak' character just to please the critics.

Taapsee Pannu can be seen in the recently released film 'Rashmi Rocket' | Source: Instagram/@taapsee

2021-10-22T15:36:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 3:36 pm

Actor Taapsee Pannu says she is fine with critics feeling that she is getting typecast as an artiste playing only strong female characters as she prefers these roles over "vulnerable" women who have no agency.

Over the years, Pannu has headlined several critically-lauded projects, playing strong-headed characters in films like 'Manmarziyaan', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Thappad', 'Haseen Dillruba' and her latest film 'Rashmi Rocket'.

While a section had voiced their concern that Pannu is getting into a box, the 34-year-old actor said she won't play a "weak" character just to please the critics.

"If this is a stereotyping, that every film of mine is going to have a strong woman character who is going to stand up for herself, I am perfectly fine with that stereotyping. That's one stereotype I don't mind. 

"I will not portray a meek, weak, just pure vulnerable character who has no strength of her own only to satisfy the critical opinion of a few. I don't care," Pannu said.

The actor was in conversation with writer-producer Nikhil Taneja at the ongoing India Film Project.

Pannu said she doesn't appreciate when film critics offer her advice on her career and also call her out for taking up "strong women" parts.

"I get appalled when critics try to give me career choices in the movie reviews. They say, 'Oh she should do these kinds of films, she is doing too many strong women characters.' 

"Sorry but there is nothing like 'too much of strong women characters'. You wait and see, in every film I will come back with strong women characters. You don't like it, don't watch it. But I am not going to play a meek character just to satisfy your critical ego," she added.

The actor said what amuses her is that men get away by playing the same "stereotypical" character but women like her are often criticised for attempting that. 

"I want to be that person on screen who eventually the audience wants to root for. And for that, I need to have a certain kind of strength and standing. We have been seeing male actors have that (strength), being a hero in every film, but we don't mind them being that. 

"But now that I am doing films back to back which showcases women who have their own mind and strength and a no-nonsense attitude, that is a problem, a stereotype. Till now you have been ok with men doing it," she added. 

Pannu has a slew of upcoming project, including Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa', 'Looop Lapeta', 'Shaaash Mithu' and 'Blurr', her first film as a producer. 

