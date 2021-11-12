Swara Bhasker Gives A Befitting Reply To A Twitter User Who Commented ‘My Maid Looks Much Better’

Actress Swara Bhasker responded to a Twitter user who criticised her selfie in a saree and commented that their household help ‘looks much better.'

She hoped that the person respected their domestic help’s ‘labour and her dignity.'

On Wednesday, Bhasker shared a photograph of herself at a park, wearing a saree. “A sari, a park, a walk, a book... ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise,” she wrote. To which a Twitter user stated, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you.”

Giving a befitting reply to the person, Swara wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity & don’t act like a creep with her.

Earlier, the actor slammed a man who mocked her Vogue magazine cover and said, “Finally Nallasopara gets a face in Vogue. Congrats to all.” Nallasopara, a town on the outskirts of Mumbai, is inhabited by many low-income families.

“And why not?!? Nallasopara should get a face and space in @VOGUEIndia as should Dharavi... And Shahdara, & Seelampur... why the hell, not you pretentious half-wit pretending to be ‘elite’... You live off the labour of those who live in the areas whose names you use like slur... #loser,” she replied.

Swara Bhasker was first noticed for her role in 'Tanu Weds Manu,' she has also acted in films such as 'Raanjhanaa,' 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns,' 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,' 'Nil Battey Sannata,' and 'Veere Di Wedding.' Last year, she featured in several OTT projects, including the Amazon Prime Video series 'Rasbhari,' Eros Now series 'Flesh' and Netflix series 'Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.'

Bhasker will be seen next in a love story titled 'Sheer Qorma,' which also stars Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi. The short film has been directed by Faraz Arif Ansari.