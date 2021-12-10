Sushmita Sen Says She Has ‘Grown up’ Watching Madhuri Dixit’s 'Dhak Dhak'

Sushmita Sen talked about a special promo for the upcoming second season of her show, 'Aarya,' featuring Madhuri Dixit and showered praise on her. Sen, who is eight years younger to Dixit, also divulged that she has ‘grown up’ watching 'Dhak Dhak' from the 1992 film 'Beta' and even knew all the dance steps from beginning to end.

Dixit took the role of narrator for a new trailer of Aarya season two, recapping Sen's titular character's path from doting mother and wife to taking over her husband's narcotics operation after he was assassinated in the first season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sen said, “Isn’t she amazing? First of all, she is Madhuri Dixit. I mean we are fans, we all love her to pieces. I have grown up to Dhak Dhak, and I could do every step all the way. And then to have the honour of her associating with Aarya and in her style.”

“She is such a graceful woman, and she actually is so much of what Aarya is - a very strong, family-oriented woman. Also knows how to balance work and life beautifully. So yeah, a big shout out to Disney+ Hotstar for conceiving this as an idea, and for of course Madhuri ma’am to say yes to doing it. It is also very encouraging to see a co-actress stepping forward to collaborate. Huge honour. I will cherish it forever,” she added.

'Aarya' is co-created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, who also directed the series along with Vinod Rawat. The show, which marked Sushmita Sen’s digital debut, is a remake of the Dutch series 'Pinoza' and also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Manish Choudhary and others.

The second season will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.