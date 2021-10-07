Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sunanda Shetty Wants Salman Khan To Take Action Against Karan Kundrra For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'

Several users on social media including TV actress Kashmera Shah and Shamita Shetty’s mother slammed Karan Kundrra for referring to Shamita as ‘aunty’ on ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Sunanda Shetty Wants Salman Khan To Take Action Against Karan Kundrra For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'
Following Karan Kundrra’s remarks, several users criticised the actor including several celebrities, for age-shaming Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss 15

Trending

Sunanda Shetty Wants Salman Khan To Take Action Against Karan Kundrra For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T11:34:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 11:34 am

‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Shamita Shetty’s mother, Sunanda Shetty, has slammed Karan Kundrra’ for referring to her daughter as ‘aunty’. In a recent interview, Shamita Shetty’s mother said that Bigg Boss’s host Salman Khan should take strict action against Kundrra for age-shaming her daughter.

“Which angle does Shamita look like aunty to Karan Kundra ?? AGE SHAMING & physical attacks NOT ACCEPTABLE & must be curbed with sm punitive measure ... @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Karan Kundrra had called Shamita Shetty an "aunty", during a recently-aired episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', after he was manipulated into believing by one of the contestants, Nishant Bhatt, that the actress had called him "classless". 

Following Karan Kundrra’s remarks, several users criticised the actor including popular TV actress Kashmera Shah. 

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

"Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What”s this age bashing happening all over again. “Aunty” is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year. @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty (sic)," she had written on Twitter. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shamita Shetty Karan Kundrra Salman Khan Kashmera Shah Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

We Celebrated The Emmy Nominations By Having Bhel Puri:Ram Madhvani

We Celebrated The Emmy Nominations By Having Bhel Puri:Ram Madhvani

Britney Spears Preparing For Her Life Post Conservatorship Termination

Tom Hardy On Working With Woody Harrelson in 'Venom 2': 'He Is A Joy To Work With'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Becomes The Most Popular Actress In The Telugu Film Industry On Social Media

Ranbir Kapoor Will Start Shooting For 'Animal' In Summers Next Year

Shilpa Shetty Helped Me A Lot On Sets Of ‘Nikamma’: Shirley Setia

Nine Inch Nails’ Music Has Been Inspiring And Educational: Pentagram

‘House Of The Dragon’ Teaser: 'Game Of Thrones' Spin-Off Promises To Be About 'Gods, Kings, Fire, Blood'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Satyajeet Dubey: If The Character Is Supposed To Be ‘Baahubali’, I Will Become ‘Baahubali’

Satyajeet Dubey: If The Character Is Supposed To Be ‘Baahubali’, I Will Become ‘Baahubali’

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 3: All Junglewasis Nominated For Elimination Because Of Pratik Sehajpal

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 3: All Junglewasis Nominated For Elimination Because Of Pratik Sehajpal

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Contestant Zeeshan Khan Makes It Official With His 'Baby Buns' Reyhna Pandit

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Contestant Zeeshan Khan Makes It Official With His 'Baby Buns' Reyhna Pandit

Karan Tacker Injures Himself During Shoot In Jharkhand

Karan Tacker Injures Himself During Shoot In Jharkhand

Read More from Outlook

Last Recording On My Son’s Mobile Shows Second Vehicle Hit Him: Lakhimpur Kheri Journalist’s Father

Last Recording On My Son’s Mobile Shows Second Vehicle Hit Him: Lakhimpur Kheri Journalist’s Father

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Father of Raman Kashyap, the 35-year-old journalist killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, speaks to Outlook and alleges his injured son was sent to the mortuary even before he died.

Mandi Bypolls: BJP's Trump Card Is A Kargil War Hero While Congress Banks On Virbhadra’s Legacy

Mandi Bypolls: BJP's Trump Card Is A Kargil War Hero While Congress Banks On Virbhadra’s Legacy

Ashwani Sharma / Brigadier Khushal Thakur, 65, is a decorated army officer and chief of HP Ex-Servicemen Corporation. He hails from Kullu and had been a contender for the BJP ticket since 2014.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20, Live: Watch Out For In-form Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 1st T20, Live: Watch Out For In-form Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

Outlook Web Bureau / Follow live cricket scores of Australia vs India women's T20 in Gold Coast. This is the first of a three-match series.

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

India Flags Security Concern As US Deputy Secretary Of State Heads To Pakistan After Talks

Seema Guha / Ahead of her visit to Islamabad, US deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman met with top Indian officials in New Delhi and reassured them of the US' commitment to fighting terror.

Advertisement