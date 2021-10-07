Sunanda Shetty Wants Salman Khan To Take Action Against Karan Kundrra For Calling Shamita Shetty 'Aunty'

‘Bigg Boss 15’ star Shamita Shetty’s mother, Sunanda Shetty, has slammed Karan Kundrra’ for referring to her daughter as ‘aunty’. In a recent interview, Shamita Shetty’s mother said that Bigg Boss’s host Salman Khan should take strict action against Kundrra for age-shaming her daughter.

“Which angle does Shamita look like aunty to Karan Kundra ?? AGE SHAMING & physical attacks NOT ACCEPTABLE & must be curbed with sm punitive measure ... @beingsalmankhan,” she wrote on Instagram.

For the uninitiated, Karan Kundrra had called Shamita Shetty an "aunty", during a recently-aired episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', after he was manipulated into believing by one of the contestants, Nishant Bhatt, that the actress had called him "classless".

A GROWN man of 37 years called #ShamitaShetty who is 5 years older than him as aunty. He hurled abuses at her and age shamed her even after he had cooled down.

Irony of the matter is, that she didn’t even say the word classless. SHAME ON YOU #KaranKundrapic.twitter.com/52U9LhFOgT — Rohan (@Shamitaholic) October 5, 2021

Following Karan Kundrra’s remarks, several users criticised the actor including popular TV actress Kashmera Shah.

"Though I like his advice #karankundra I wish he had not called @ShamitaShetty aunty. What”s this age bashing happening all over again. “Aunty” is much younger than many in spirit and fire and rationality and may actually lift the #bb15 trophy this year. @ColorsTV @ShamitaShetty (sic)," she had written on Twitter.