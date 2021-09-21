Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s Emotional Message After Raj Kundra Walked Out Of Jail In Alleged Pornography Case

Actress Shilpa Shetty posted an emotional message on social media while her husband Raj Kundra was walking out of jail earlier today on bail giving some relief to the family in the ongoing pornography case.

Shilpa Shetty’s Emotional Message After Raj Kundra Walked Out Of Jail In Alleged Pornography Case
Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra | Instagram

Trending

Shilpa Shetty’s Emotional Message After Raj Kundra Walked Out Of Jail In Alleged Pornography Case
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T18:12:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 6:12 pm

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was let off from jail earlier today on a surety of Rs 50000. He walked out of the jail premises when scores of reporters and paparazzi hounded him while he was on the way to his car. He kept a dignified silence through all the questions and reached his car. He seemed sad.

In the same instance, wife Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share an emotional message. She wrote, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible (sic).”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

It was more than 2 months that Kundra was in judicial custody. The bail came as a welcome relief for him, who pleaded not guilty in the entire matter, and claimed that he was being made a scapegoat. Shetty, on the other hand, has been posting such inspirational and motivational posts on social media. She kept mum for quite a long time and finally opened up and informed all his fans and followers that she wouldn’t talk about her husband’s case as it was subjudice.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Mumbai Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty: Celebrity Big Brother Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actor/Actress Porn Film Case porn film racket case Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Kubbra Sait: I Get Messages On Social Media Where People Call Me A Nazi And An Islamist

Kubbra Sait: I Get Messages On Social Media Where People Call Me A Nazi And An Islamist

Bappi Lahiri Quashes Rumours About His Ill-Health

Amid Rumours Of A Split From Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Addresses Nagarjuna As Father-In-Law

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Stunning Birthday Picture With Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral

Raj Kundra Walks Out Of Jail After Getting Bail In Porn Films Case

Adivi Sesh 'Fine and Recovering' After Getting Hospitalised In Hyderabad

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: 10 Bollywood Dialogues that only Kareena Kapoor Khan Could Have Pulled off

Watch: BTS Deliver Speech And Then Perform 'Permission To Dance' At The 76th UN General Assembly

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Ankhon Dekhi’ Actress Taranjit Kaur Reunites With Sanjay Mishra After Seven Years In ‘Hasal’

‘Ankhon Dekhi’ Actress Taranjit Kaur Reunites With Sanjay Mishra After Seven Years In ‘Hasal’

Catherine Zeta Jones Will Soon Start Shooting For ‘Addams Family’ Spin Off ‘Wednesday’ In Romania

Catherine Zeta Jones Will Soon Start Shooting For ‘Addams Family’ Spin Off ‘Wednesday’ In Romania

Supreme Court Puts Stay On Order Asking Yash Raj Films To Pay Compensation For Excluding 'Jabra Fan' From The Film

Supreme Court Puts Stay On Order Asking Yash Raj Films To Pay Compensation For Excluding 'Jabra Fan' From The Film

Armaan Malik ‘Honoured And Touched’ After Winning Best Playback Singer At SIIMA for ‘Butta Bomma’

Armaan Malik ‘Honoured And Touched’ After Winning Best Playback Singer At SIIMA for ‘Butta Bomma’

Read More from Outlook

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Seema Guha / UK's decision to put Indians vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and asking Indians vaccinated with both doses to isolate for 10-days has raised a row.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will take the reins as the chief of the Indian Air Force after the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, retires on September 30.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Advertisement