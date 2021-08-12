Sherlyn Chopra Posts A Throwback Photo With Raj Kundra; Claims It Was Taken At A Prominent Bollywood Photographer's Studio

Model-actor Sherlyn Chopra posted a throwback photo with businessman Raj Kundra, who is currently under judicial custody after he was arrested in connection with the ongoing case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic content.

“It was March 29, 2019. The first content shoot of The Sherlyn Chopra app, organized by Armsprime, was about to take place. It was a new experience for me as I was never associated with any app before this. The atmosphere was full of hope and enthusiasm," she captioned the photo on Twitter in hindi.

She also revealed that the photograph was taken in the studios of the popular Bollywood photographer, Munna.

Recently, Chopra in a statement to the Crime Branch alleged that Kundra’s wife, actor Shilpa Shetty approved her videos, which motivated her to more work. In an interview before that Chopra had revealed that she had filed an FIR against Kundra for sexual assault, after the businessman tried to kiss her “forcefully” back in 2019.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the Bombay High Court deferred Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe’s bail application till August 20. He will remain in judicial custody until then.

