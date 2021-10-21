Shah Rukh Khan Visits Arthur Road Prison To Meet Son Aryan Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai on Thursday morning, to meet his 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan, who has been kept there, ever since he was sent to a judicial custody on Oct 7.

#WATCH Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan who is lodged at the jail, in connection with drugs on cruise ship case#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/j1ozyiVYBM — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

On Wednesday, a special NDPS court had rejected bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with their arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), following the agency’s raid on a cruise ship where they seized banned drugs, on October 2.

According to the order which denied Aryan Khan’s bail, the court found merit in the arguments presented by the NCB’s legal counsel which said that WhatsApp chats on the 23-year-old’s mobile phone indicated a nexus between him and drug peddlars. It was also suggested that since Aryan Khan regularly consumed drugs, there is no guarantee that he won’t indulge in it again, while being out on bail.

Aryan Khan’s counsel has already moved to the High Court and are expected to present the matter before the court at 10.30 am today.