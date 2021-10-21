Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Arthur Road Prison To Meet Son Aryan Khan

Bollywood superstar visited his son, Aryan Khan, on Thursday in the Arthur Road Prison, after a special NDPS court rejected his bail petition in the drugs-on-cruise case

Shah Rukh Khan visited his son in the Arthur Road Prison on Thursday morning.

2021-10-21T10:10:30+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:10 am

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai on Thursday morning, to meet his 23-year-old son, Aryan Khan, who has been kept there, ever since he was sent to a judicial custody on Oct 7.

On Wednesday, a special NDPS court had rejected bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with their arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), following the agency’s raid on a cruise ship where they seized banned drugs, on October 2.

According to the order which denied Aryan Khan’s bail, the court found merit in the arguments presented by the NCB’s legal counsel which said that WhatsApp chats on the 23-year-old’s mobile phone indicated a nexus between him and drug peddlars. It was also suggested that since Aryan Khan regularly consumed drugs, there is no guarantee that he won’t indulge in it again, while being out on bail.

Aryan Khan’s counsel has already moved to the High Court and are expected to present the matter before the court at 10.30 am today.

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood Art & Entertainment
