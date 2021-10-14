Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Sanak’ director Kanishk Varma: Hostage drama is a popular genre in Hollywood

Director Kanishk Varma reveals how many incidents in his upcoming film 'Sanak' are inspired by Hollywood action style.

‘Sanak’ director Kanishk Varma: Hostage drama is a popular genre in Hollywood
Director Kanishk Varma

Trending

‘Sanak’ director Kanishk Varma: Hostage drama is a popular genre in Hollywood
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T18:04:27+05:30
Yashika Mathur

Yashika Mathur

More stories from Yashika Mathur
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 6:04 pm

Director Kanishk Varma is all set to release his upcoming hostage drama film 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' starring actor Vidyut Jammwal. While the actor is already known for his action in film, Varma reveals that the action sequences in this story are inspired from Hollywood flicks and works of author Vince Flynn.

Varma tells us, “It (hostage drama) is a very popular genre in the West but it is very difficult to crack it. ‘Sanak’ was born out of lockdown because last year somewhere around January or February, I was working on something else which involved going to four to five continents and then lockdown happened. So I thought of taking up something which is production friendly and which I can do within an enclosed space. I have always been a fan of ‘Die Hard’ which is a genre in itself. Films like ‘Speed’ and ‘Air Force One’ are actually ‘Die Hard’ on a bus and aeroplane respectively. It just became a genre in itself.”

Further elaborating on how he has made the action sequences different than what audience usually sees, Varma says, "There are a lot of real life incidents in ‘Sanak’ that we have taken and a lot from books by popular author Vince Flynn that I got inspired from. Sanak features ballet kind of action. With Vidyut, it becomes easy to shoot because he is such a brilliant martial artist in his own right. I think we have done a good job and we have tried to keep all the emotions, thrill and the intrigue possible in the movie along with great action. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy watching the movie as much as we enjoyed making it."

He adds, :"To make action sequences not look repetitive we have designed them in a way where Vidyut is seen fighting in a hospital set up, in the MRI room, physiotherapy room, aqua therapy room, using the magnetic pull of the machine to disarm the people. While we were designing action sequences for the film, I was very clear that it should be an old Hong Kong style of action, similar to Hollywood action superstars like John Woo and what people saw in the movie, ‘John Wick’."

'Sanak: Hope Under Seige' also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and debutante Rukmini Maitra. The film is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and will be streaming from October 15 on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Yashika Mathur Vidyut Jammwal Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Of Separation And Loss: Verses By Muddasir Ramzan

Of Separation And Loss: Verses By Muddasir Ramzan

'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix's Biggest Launch With 11 Million Views

SRK Fan Holds 'Release Aryan Khan' placard Outside Court

Watch: Taapsee Pannu Interacts With Hima Das On Sports, Ambition And 'Rashmi Rocket'

Nani's Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' To Release In December

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’

Nora Fatehi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Rs 200 Crore Money-Laundering Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Poetry And Puja: Verses By Kushal Poddar

Poetry And Puja: Verses By Kushal Poddar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: A Film Being Selected For A Festival Or An Award Function Is Always Great

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: A Film Being Selected For A Festival Or An Award Function Is Always Great

Britney Spears To Sing In Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather': Reports

Britney Spears To Sing In Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather': Reports

Lata Mangeshkar Says She Is 'Nothing' Without People Who 'Like' Her Singing

Lata Mangeshkar Says She Is 'Nothing' Without People Who 'Like' Her Singing

Read More from Outlook

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

Kohli Vs Anderson: England Pacer Picks His Favourite Contest

PTI / The Kohli versus Anderson rivalry is one of the biggest talking points whenever India lock horns with England.

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Was RIL Considering Hostile Takeover Of Zee Entertainment?

Outlook Business Team / This has put RIL in a difficult position with, corporate circles abuzz with whispers that Asia's richest businessman, Ambani was contemplating a hostile takeover of Zee entertainment group.

Advertisement