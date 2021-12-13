'SamBahadur' has two new cast members: actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who will play characters in RSVP, and Meghna Gulzar's 'SamBahadur'.

The news of their addition to the cast of 'SamBahadur', a film based on the life and times of the courageous Sam Manekshaw, one of India's greatest military heroes, comes on the same day as director Meghna Gulzar's birthday.

Manekshaw served in the military for four decades and five conflicts. He was the first Indian Army commander to be raised to the rank of Field Marshal, and as Chief of Army Staff, he led the Indian Army to a resounding victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Surprisingly, this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the 1971 conflict.

While Vicky Kaushal plays the protagonist, Sanya Malhotra plays his wife, Silloo - Manekshaw's backbone. Fatima Sana Shaikh steps into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female Prime Minister.

Excited as the 'SamBahadur' family expands, director Meghna Gulzar says, “I have much to celebrate... There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of 'SamBahadur'. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life.”

“Sanya and Fatima with their characters bring more character and substance to the story of 'SamBahadur' and, I am very excited to be working with them together for the first time. Their characters have been one of the most influential personalities we have heard about and now, the audience will witness the story of their valour, commitment and resilience. I welcome both of them to our Manekshaw family and look forward to sharing the screen with two of the most talented and diligent actors of our generation” said Vicky Kaushal on the addition.

Sanya Malhotra said, “Behind every great man is a woman and Silloo Manekshaw was that support and strength to 'SamBahadur'. I’m honoured to essay this role and bring to light her integral part and influence in this war hero’s life. I’m also extremely thankful to Meghna Gulzar and really looking forward to this exciting journey with her.”

“I’m very happy to join the 'SamBahadur' family and take on the challenge of essaying the role of one of the most influential and talked about women in Indian history. What intrigued and excited me the most was the passion with which the makers hope to honour his memory and legacy through this film." adds Fatima Sana Shaikh.

“It’s a very special day for us as the SamBahadur tribe grows bigger and we also celebrate the birthday of our director Meghna Gulzar. Manekshaw’s legendary status, in war and life, are fondly remembered and still remain relevant to this day. We are so excited to bring together some of the most talented actors who aren’t afraid to push the envelope or get in the skin of their characters to tell that story.” comments producer Ronnie Screwvala.

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh appear in the film, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar.