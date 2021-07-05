Rhea Chakraborty Breaks Silence On Social Media

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty who was silent for a year on social media after the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case has once again become active. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video in which she can be seen feeding stray dogs and also talking about children's medical issues.

In one of the reel videos, the actor can be seen feeding stray pups. In the video, Chakraborty is surrounded by many stray dogs and she feeds them dog food from a packet. She also appeals to people to feed stray dogs. Here is the video:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)



In yet another video, the actor can be seen talking about a medical condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). In the clip that was shared on Instagram, Chakraborty can be seen asking people to donate to the cause.

In the post, she appealed, “Please Help Janish”.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)



In an accompanying post, Chakraborty wrote, “One-year-old Janish has SMA Type-1, a rare genetic disease that usually kills babies before they turn two and can only be cured with Zolgensma which costs 16 crore rupees (USD 2.1 Million). As a last resort, his parents have started a fundraiser. Please help as much as you can to save his life," she said, adding that the donation link was added in her bio.

On Father’s Day too, Chakraborty put up a post wishing her father, a retired army doctor with the hashtag #faujkibeti.

“Happy Father’s Day to my papa! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough, but I’m so proud to be your little girl. My daddy strongest!” She signed it off with her nickname, "Mishti".

Trolls, however, have left no stone unturned to insult her in all her posts. Many on social media suspected that Chakraborty was probably pulling these stunts on social media to change her public image and gather some sympathy.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine