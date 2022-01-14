Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Rakul Preet Singh On Why She Made Her Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani Public

Actress Rakul Preet Singh opens up about actor Jackky Bhagnani’s different side as a boyfriend and the reason why they made their relationship official.

The couple made their relationship public last year in October. | Instagram

2022-01-14T14:35:27+05:30
Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 2:35 pm

Bollywood Actress Rakul Preet Singh who recently made her relationship public with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani revealed the reason behind the decision saying that “there is nothing to hide.”

 
 
 
On her birthday (October 10) last year,  Singh made her relationship with Bhagnani official by posting a picture of her and the actor on her Instagram handle alongwith a heartfelt caption.

The actress opened up about her going public about her relationship in an interview on Film Companion. She said, “We’re both of the opinion that there is nothing to hide or be sly about a relationship. If you are in one, the best thing is to give each other that respect and acknowledge it. Let’s face it. We all know who the couples are, hiding and running. Both of us don’t come from that school of thought.”

Talking about Bhagnani's birthday post for her in which he had written poetic lines, Singh said that she was surprised and did not see that side of her boyfriend. “I didn’t know he was going to be a poet. I knew he was going to wish me in public but I thought it would just be ‘happy birthday’. I didn’t know it was going to be such a poetic message. I was quite surprised,” she said.

The actress said that even though she and Bhagnani have made their relationship public, she does not want to take any focus away from her work. She added, “It is a part of my life and it exists. Just like I have my parents, my brother, I have someone special in my life. And that’s about it. I don’t want to make news of it. Neither does he.”

The actress will be playing a condom tester in the movie ‘Chhatriwali’. She will also be seen opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Thank God’. Singh will also be seen playing the role of a pilot in ‘Runaway 34.’ She is paired opposite actor Ayushmaan Khurrana in ‘Doctor G’.

