Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Send Sweet Boxes To Friends Who Couldn't Attend Their Wedding

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are giving out boxes of sweets and handwritten cards to those who were unable to attend their wedding. Masaba Gupta, a fashion designer, was one of them.
Rao and Patralakhaa married in Chandigarh earlier this month in a small ceremony. The wedding was attended by family members as well as close industry friends. Farah Khan and Hansal Mehta were among them.
The couple sent out a box of huge motichoor ladoos with a note to those they couldn't invite. The 'Masaba Masaba' actress Masaba Gupta shared a photo of it on her Instagram Stories.
“We did it! We are thrilled to let you know, we finally tied the knot after eleven years of being best friends in a beautiful ceremony in Chandigarh. Since circumstances didn't allow us to be with you on our special day, here's a little something to celebrate the momentous occasion! All our love, Patralekhaa, and Rajkummar,” the note read. Gupta shared the picture with the caption: “Two lovely people coming together. Congratulations”.
In a video of the wedding shared by the couple, Rao and Patralekhaa were seen getting emotional as they exchanged their vows.
“Raj, it's been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes,” Patralekhaa said.
“We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife,” Rao told her. In another part of the video, while talking to the camera, Rao added, “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we've just started dating. We just love each other's company so much, we thought let's just do it. Let's just be husband and wife.”
