‘Priyanka Chopra Has Got The Best Voice In Bollywood,’ Says Dream Girl Star Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana in a recent interview with Times Of India said that even though he has dubbed for Pooja and Karamveer in his recent movie 'Dream Girl', he believes that Priyanka Chopra's voice is the best among all the actors in Bollywood.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 September 2019
Ayushmann Khurrana's much-awaited film 'Dream Girl', which also stars Nushrat Bharucha, released today in theatres. The film is a romantic comedy about a guy named Karamveer Singh who impersonates to be Pooja at a women’s call center only to get a job and later, the whole town goes crazy over his voice. For the film, Ayushmann dubbed as female as well. However, in a recent interview, Ayushmann revealed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ voice is the best in the industry.

Ayushmann spoke about it in an interview with Times Of India, and stated that even though he has dubbed for Pooja and Karamveer, he believes that Priyanka Chopra's voice is the best among all the actors in Bollywood. Also, the AndhaDhun actor mentioned he would have suggested Priyanka’s name to dub for his character Pooja but would have to check with her dates as she is in the US. The actor later mentioned that it is much more fulfilling as an actor for him to dub for his characters and hence, they didn’t approach Priyanka.

Ayushmann said, “Priyanka has got the best voice, I think. If not me, I would have recommended her to do the voice over for Pooja. Although we had to ask for her dates first or if she could dub it in the US. We thought about it, but the best thing is to dub my voice myself. As an actor, you are very satisfied like that.”

Meanwhile, Dream Girl released today and is getting rave reviews from critics as of now. Written and Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, Dream Girl is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobhaa Kapoor. It also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and more. The songs of the film like Gut Gut, Radhe Radhe, Ik Mulaqaat, Dhaga La Lag Li and more are trending chartbusters. Riteish Deshmukh has a special appearance in the song Dhaga La Lag Li and was loved.

(Source: pinksvilla.com)

