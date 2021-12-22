Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Priyanka Chopra Finally Reveals Why She Removed 'Jonas' Surname From Social Media

When Priyanka Chopra dropped 'Jonas' surname from social media, many people speculated that her marriage to Nick Jonas was about to end and that the pair is on the verge of divorce.

Actress Priyanka Chopra. | Instagram/ @priyankachopra

outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T17:32:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 5:32 pm

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, deleted her surname, as well as her husband's last name, from her social media accounts earlier this month. The actress has removed the surnames 'Chopra' and 'Jonas' from her Instagram and Twitter profiles.

Her fans were taken aback by what was going on at the time since neither she nor anybody from her team provided any explanation for the decision. Many people speculated that her marriage to Nick Jonas was about to end and that the pair is on the verge of divorce.

According to a report by News18, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra refuted her daughter’s divorce rumours.

Now, Priyanka Chopra has too opened up on removing her surnames from social media. In an interview, the actress told ETimes, “I don’t know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It’s social media, guys. Just chill out!"

Priyanka Chopra can be seen in the role of Sati in 'The Matrix Resurrections,' which has been released in cinema halls today.

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
