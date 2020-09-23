September 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Poonam Pandey's Husband Arrested For Assaulting Her

Poonam Pandey's Husband Arrested For Assaulting Her

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay had recently got married after spending two years in a live-in relationship.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Poonam Pandey's Husband Arrested For Assaulting Her
Poonam Pandey with husband Sam Bombay.
Poonam Pandey/ Instagram.
Poonam Pandey's Husband Arrested For Assaulting Her
outlookindia.com
2020-09-23T13:40:34+05:30

Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday in Goa after she filed a complaint claiming he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police said.

The incident happened in Canacona village in south Goa where Pandey is currently shooting for a film, said an official.

"Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested," Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said.

The victim was subjected to mandatory medical tests, he added.

Poonam and Sam recently got married after spending two years in a live-in relationship. The couple tied the knot on September 1 with a small gathering of close friends and family.

 

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Payal Ghosh Files FIR Against Kashyap For Rape, Wrongful Restrain

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau poonam pandey Sam Bombay Mumbai Goa Sexual Harassment & Misconduct Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos