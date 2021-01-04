January 07, 2021
Corona
Malayalam Poet, Lyricist Anil Panachooran Passes Away At 55

The 55-year-old artist had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and passed away at a private hospital after suffering a heart attack

PTI 04 January 2021
Anil Panachooran
@PrithviOfficial/Twitter
2021-01-04T07:58:45+05:30

Well-known Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday night after suffering a heart attack, the hospital sources said.

Panachooran (55), who tested positive for Covid-19, was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kollam district and was brought to another facility here at around 7.20 pm, they said.

"He passed away at 8.20 pm," the sources told PTI.

Panachooran is known for his famous lyrics in movies including ''Arabikadha'', ''Kadha Parayumbol'', ''Madambi'', ''Marykkundoru Kunjaadu'', ''Velipadinte Pusthakam'' among many others.

His poems ''Valayil veena kilikal'', ''Anadhan'', ''Pranayakalam'' were famous among Keralites.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and others condoled the demise of Panachooran.

"His lyrics for the movies Arabikadha, and Kadha Parayumbol will remain in the hearts of Keralites forever. His untimely demise is a loss to the cultural and the film fraternity of the state," Vijayan said in his condolences message.

Chennithala said he had a good relation with the late poet and that "we lost a talented poet and lyricist."

