﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' To Hit Theatres Countrywide On April 12

Biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' To Hit Theatres Countrywide On April 12

The biographical drama on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starring Actor Vivek Oberoi, will release countrywide on April 12.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 March 2019
Biopic '<em>PM Narendra Modi</em>' To Hit Theatres Countrywide On April 12
Twitter
Biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' To Hit Theatres Countrywide On April 12
outlookindia.com
2019-03-15T14:50:37+0530

The biographical drama on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starring Actor Vivek Oberoi, will release countrywide on April 12.

The film, titled "PM Narendra Modi", is being directed by Omung Kumar, who has movies such as "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit" to his credit.

The project, which started shooting in late January in Gujarat, is currently completing its last leg in Mumbai, the film's makers said in a statement.

The film was also shot in Uttarakhand. Vital parts of the movie chronicling Modi's early life and political journey were filmed in state's Uttarkashi district, at places like Ganga ghat, Kalp Kedar Mandir and the suspension bridge connecting Dharali bazar and Mukhba village.

"'PM Narendra Modi' the film will traverse the journey of Narendra Damodardas Modi from his humble beginnings to his years as Gujarat Chief Minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 election and finally being nominated as the Prime Minister of India," Kumar said.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said, "This is a very special film and a story that needs to be told. I hope this story of faith inspires the audiences. We are excited and happy to release the story of 1.3 billion people."

The film's poster was launched in 27 languages in January and featured Vivek, dressed in a yellow kurta with tricolour in the backdrop.

Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta also feature in the film.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Vivek Oberoi Narendra Modi Boman Irani Mumbai Bollywood Biopic Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Mallikarjun Kharge To Boycott Lokpal Meeting Again, Says Opposition Can't Be Made Voiceless
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters