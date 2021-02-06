Farmers In Patiala Interrupt Shooting Of Bobby Deol's 'Love Hostel'

Filming of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's upcoming movie 'Love Hostel' was interrupted in Punjab's Patiala district when a group of farmers protesting the Centre's farm bills interrupted the shoot, police said on Saturday.

Around 150-200 farmers gathered there and halted the shooting of the film, Inspector Harmanpreet Singh, Julkan police station, Patiala, said over the phone.

The protesters allegedly said they will not allow the shooting to continue as none from the actor's family spoke in favour of the farmers.

The incident occurred on Friday when the film's shooting was taking place at a house in Mehon village near Devigarh in Patiala district, police added.

'Love Hostel', a crime thriller and it also stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra.

The police official said Bobby Deol was not present during the time of the incident.

Earlier, farmers had halted the shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film "Good Luck Jerry" thrice.

Shooting of the film was disrupted twice in Patiala and one-time in Fatehgarh Sahib district last month.

Farmers had insisted that actor Janhvi Kapoor should make a statement in support of farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

(With PTI Inputs)

