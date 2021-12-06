'Parks And Recreation' Star Aziz Ansari Reveals He Is Engaged To Girlfriend Serena Campbell

Actor Aziz Ansari and his girlfriend Serena Skov Campbell are engaged. 'The Master Of None' star, 38, told about their engagement during a Wednesday night set at New York City's Comedy Cellar, according to a report by PinkVilla. “Everyone was super excited and very much clapping,” said a source.

The 'Parks and Recreation' star is said to have joked that he hopes his future child with Serena would be "more Indian than Danish," a reference to his 33-year-old partner's race. Campbell is currently a senior associate in PwC's investigative analytics unit in London, according to her LinkedIn page. In the United Kingdom, she previously attended the University of Manchester and King's College London.

Ansari was first spotted with Campbell at a US Open tournament in September 2019, with her mother Kirsten confirming her identity but declining to comment on the nature of their relationship. Ansari previously told an audience at Radio City Music Hall in 2019 that he was smitten with Campbell and was planning a journey to India with her to meet his grandmother.

In 2018, however, a Brooklyn photographer accused the actor of sexual assault. According to the lady, the comic missed "cues" suggesting she "wasn't interested" in getting physical. He allegedly apologised to her at the time, saying he misinterpreted the situation, and stated in a statement that he took her "words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."