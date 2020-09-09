On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Presenting Suave Retro Look From His Film <em>Bell Bottom</em>

On Akshay Kumar's 53rd birthday, the makers of upcoming movie Bell Bottom revealed the actor's new look.

The retro aesthetics are hard to miss and so is the swag factor in Akshay Kumar's new look from Bell Bottom. Pooja Entertainment decided to reveal the new look on Akshay's birthday and are bound to make his fans super happy. The dapper image has Akshay set against an aeroplane wearing aviators and sporting a moustache.

Akshay Kumar's co-star from the film Vaani Kapoor shared a picture on social media and wrote:"Throwback to the 80s. Introducing the suave retro look of Akshay Kumar from Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom is currently being shot in Scotland. Social media updates indicate that actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil hussain, Huma Qureshi and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit tewari are currently in the country as part of the shoot crew.

