September 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Presenting Suave Retro Look From His Film Bell Bottom

On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Presenting Suave Retro Look From His Film Bell Bottom

The dapper image has Akshay Kumar set against an aeroplane wearing aviators and sporting a moustache.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Presenting Suave Retro Look From His Film <em>Bell Bottom</em>
Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom.
On Akshay Kumar's Birthday, Presenting Suave Retro Look From His Film Bell Bottom
outlookindia.com
2020-09-09T12:03:49+05:30

On Akshay Kumar's 53rd birthday, the makers of upcoming movie Bell Bottom revealed the actor's new look.

The retro aesthetics are hard to miss and so is the swag factor in Akshay Kumar's new look from Bell Bottom. Pooja Entertainment decided to reveal the new look on Akshay's birthday and are bound to make his fans super happy. The dapper image has Akshay set against an aeroplane wearing aviators and sporting a moustache.

Akshay Kumar's co-star from the film Vaani Kapoor shared a picture on social media and wrote:"Throwback to the 80s. Introducing the suave retro look of Akshay Kumar from Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom is currently being shot in Scotland. Social media updates indicate that actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Adil hussain, Huma Qureshi and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit tewari are currently in the country as part of the shoot crew.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kangana Ranaut Tests Covid-19 Negative, Set To Leave For Mumbai

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Akshay Kumar Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×