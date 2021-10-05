Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
The present is unpleasant. We have a past and a yearning that serves as a deflection tactics. In the post-pandemic world, nostalgia could even be a positive thing as coping mechanism. We would like to read about your old memories.

Chinki Sinha

Chinki Sinha

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 6:47 pm

‘They had a broken keyboard, I bought a broken keyboard’

That seems to be at the core of nostalgia in a post-pandemic world where we are looking at the past as a happy place and nostalgia is a selling pitch. The hipster, the millennial, the idealist, the nationalist. Everyone seems to be buying and selling nostalgia.

Nostalgia has been around for ages and it was a Swiss doctor, Johannes Hofer, who in 1688, coined a compound derived from the Greek nostro, meaning “home,” and algos, meaning “pain” and he used it to describe a medical condition that he had detected Swiss mercenary soldiers who were homesick.

In today’s world, nostalgia has a layered meaning and has bene used by political parties and brands and everyone else to create a collective yearning for an idealized, lost past seen through rose-tinted glasses. Future looks dreadful.

The present is unpleasant. We have a past and a yearning that serves as a deflection tactics.

In the post-pandemic world, nostalgia could even be a positive thing as coping mechanism.
We want a romanticized past to become our future. In a post pandemic world, we have returned to the past more than ever. The past here is a world before the pandemic, a place of happiness perhaps, of love, of togetherness. The dissatisfaction of the present makes us believe in a past that perhaps never was. The past is repackaged and resold to fit a growing nostalgia for a utopian past.

 
 
 
There is that longing for that “Once upon a time” memory and the things that are no longer functional in the sense that technology has rewritten the codes for those.

Since the pandemic started, nostalgia that takes us to a familiar space has been looked at as therapeutic, even as a way to beat loneliness.

How does one define the boundaries between “real” and “nostalgic” space?
What constitutes our political, collective and personal nostalgia?

Write to us. 

Send your emails to outlook@outlookindia.com.
Please mention 'NOSTALGIA' in the subject line.


