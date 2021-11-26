Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Actress Nitu Chandra shares why she preferred to wear a saree on the premiere night of her Hollywood debut project- Never Back Down Revolt.

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree
Actress Nitu Chandra at the premiere night of her Hollywood debut project- Never Back Down Revolt. | Instagram

Trending

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T20:44:01+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 8:44 pm

Indian actress Nitu Chandra Srivastava took a significant stride with her recent Hollywood debut. Becoming a part of Sony Pictures's 'Never Back Down: Revolt' the actress made India proud. The actress was headed for the premiere of the fourth film in the multi-starrer franchise and her choice of outfit was a saree which has made a lot of people happy and the actress has now revealed why instead of any Western outfit, she preferred to wear Saree on the premiere night of her Hollywood debut project- Never Back Down Revolt.

Nitu Chandra on wearing a Saree for the premiere of her Hollywood film - Never Back Down Revolt' shared, " I carry my India, wherever I go and that is why I chose to Wear Saree for the premiere of my first Hollywood film. I wanted to carry my saree in a modern way. I believe the More rooted we are, the more global we would be!"

The project features Chandra as Jaya, a fighter who is abducted and made to fight in cut-throat underground fights to win her freedom against a gang who runs the fight trafficking ring. Chandra bagged the role in the upcoming actioner courtesy of her martial art skills.

The actor is known for her starring turns in films like 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!', '13B' and for producing the National Award-winning 'Mithila Makhaan' (Maithili language movie).

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Hollywood Bollywood Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Aamir Khan: Primary Job To Entertain People, Notion I Do Only Socially Relevant Films Not True

Singer Shrradha Pandit Approaches Oshiwara Police Over 'Threat' From Ex Manager

Searching For The Thin Line Between Film Promotions And Excessive Marketing

Katrina Kaif-Starrer 'Phone Bhoot’ Set To Release In July 2022

Jeremy Renner: My Feelings For 'Hawkeye' Have Only Deepened

Priyanka Chopra Lauded For Jonas Brothers Family Roast By Several Celebrities

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan: India Acted With Remarkable Restraint After 26/11

Amitabh Bachchan: India Acted With Remarkable Restraint After 26/11

'Antim: The Final Truth': Twitterati Reacts To Salman Khan's Film

'Antim: The Final Truth': Twitterati Reacts To Salman Khan's Film

Best Wildcard Entrants Of 'Bigg Boss' Over The Years

Best Wildcard Entrants Of 'Bigg Boss' Over The Years

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Moment,' Not Thinking Of Kohli’s Return

Soumitra Bose / Shreyas Iyer won his India cap in the first IND vs NZ Test in Kanpur. It remains to be seen whether Iyer will play when Virat Kohli returns in the Mumbai Test.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement