Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Indian actress Nitu Chandra Srivastava took a significant stride with her recent Hollywood debut. Becoming a part of Sony Pictures's 'Never Back Down: Revolt' the actress made India proud. The actress was headed for the premiere of the fourth film in the multi-starrer franchise and her choice of outfit was a saree which has made a lot of people happy and the actress has now revealed why instead of any Western outfit, she preferred to wear Saree on the premiere night of her Hollywood debut project- Never Back Down Revolt.

Nitu Chandra on wearing a Saree for the premiere of her Hollywood film - Never Back Down Revolt' shared, " I carry my India, wherever I go and that is why I chose to Wear Saree for the premiere of my first Hollywood film. I wanted to carry my saree in a modern way. I believe the More rooted we are, the more global we would be!"

The project features Chandra as Jaya, a fighter who is abducted and made to fight in cut-throat underground fights to win her freedom against a gang who runs the fight trafficking ring. Chandra bagged the role in the upcoming actioner courtesy of her martial art skills.

The actor is known for her starring turns in films like 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!', '13B' and for producing the National Award-winning 'Mithila Makhaan' (Maithili language movie).