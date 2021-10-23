Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Armaan Kohli In Drugs Case

In August, Armaan Kohli along with drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Armaan Kohli In Drugs Case
Armaan Kohli's bail application was denied by a Mumbai court on Friday | Source: Instagram/@armaankohliofficial

Trending

Mumbai Court Denies Bail To Armaan Kohli In Drugs Case
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T06:21:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 6:21 am

A Mumbai court has denied actor Armaan Kohli’s bail in connection with his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in August this year, after the agency has recovered banned drugs from his residence in Mumbai.

The court said, that the chats recovered from Kohli’s phone show his involvement in ‘illicit trafficking’. 

"Contents in the chats and videos also propagate for the indulgence of the applicant in illicit trafficking prima-facie and therefore the prosecution seems to have invoked section 27A (of the NDPS Act) against the applicant/accused," said the judge while denying his bail.

In August, Kohli along with drug peddler Ajay Raju Singh were arrested under sections 21(a), 27(a), 28, 29, 30 and 35 of the NDPS Act. Kohli was sent to 14-day judicial custody, after which he had moved a bail plea, which was also rejected by the Court.

Previously, the NCB’s Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede had revealed that they have arrested four people, out of which two are foreigners. “One used to supply cocaine to Armaan, while the other one would supply the MD drug. We caught him at Nala Sopara. Another Nigerian has also been caught who works in films as a bodyguard and has worked as many film stars’ bodyguards too. He has even worked in several films,” he had said.  

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Meanwhile, Wankhede had informed that NCB has launched an operation called Operation Rolling Thunder under which they have intercepted peddlers and suppliers of mephedrone drugs, and have arrested nine of them so far.

“After that, a lot of places have been searched and we have seized commercial quantities of drugs from different places. Ajay Singh, alias Ajay Mamu was intercepted and arrested. He was carrying an intermediate quantity of MD (mephedrone). And while investigating him, we came to know about Mr. Kohli. We searched Mr. Kohli’s house and we recovered a small quantity of cocaine. Based on that, we got him to the office and questioned him, and subsequently have put him under arrest,” Wankhede had said.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Armaan Kohli Mumbai Bollywood Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ananya Pandey To Appear Before NCB On Monday For The Third Time

Ananya Pandey To Appear Before NCB On Monday For The Third Time

Aryan Khan Claims NCB 'Misinterpreted' WhatsApp In His Bail Petition In High Court

Gwyneth Paltrow Quit Alcohol To Recover Better After Covid-19

Watch: Adele Says Divorce Is The ‘Biggest Risk’ She Has Ever Taken!

Elton John’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ Is ‘One Of The Most Incredible Things’ He Has Ever Done!

Sudhaa Chandran ‘Touched’ By CISF’s Apology After Her Appeal To PM Narendra Modi Went Viral

After Dubai, Ravi Teja To Shoot For 'Khiladi' Song In Muscat

Akshay Kumar Has A Divine Message For Fans

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released

Trailer of Suriya's Tamil Film 'Jai Bhim' Released

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Halyna Hutchins's Accidental Death

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on Halyna Hutchins's Accidental Death

Prabhas To Launch English Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' On His Birthday

Prabhas To Launch English Teaser Of 'Radhe Shyam' On His Birthday

Donal Bisht: Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Nobody Is There From Their Heart; They Are Just Faking Everything!

Donal Bisht: Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Nobody Is There From Their Heart; They Are Just Faking Everything!

Read More from Outlook

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Global Hunger Index Might Not Be Flawless But India Still Needs To Take It As Warning

Jyotika Sood / The Centre has reacted angrily at the new Global Hunger Index, but experts say it should plug loopholes in the food delivery system.

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Didi's 2-Day Goa Trip Not A 'Vacation' As TMC Pitches For 'Gonychi Navi Sakal'

Outlook Correspondent / West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit comes as the TMC appoints former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro as a national vice president.

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

No Pressure From BCCI: Ganguly On Kohli's Resignation

PTI / Ganguly said that Kohli's decision to step down from T20 captaincy after the World Cup was his 'own decision'.

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

100 Crore Shots: How Modi Govt Scored Its Vaccination Goal In 280 Days

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the feat as 'a journey from anxiety to assurance' that has made India stronger.

Advertisement