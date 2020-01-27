January 27, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Michelle Obama Wins A Grammy, Barack Obama Had Won In Same Category

Michelle Obama Wins A Grammy, Barack Obama Had Won In Same Category

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama won a Grammy for the best spoken word album for "Becoming", her best-selling memoir, during the awards ceremony’s pre-show.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Michelle Obama Wins A Grammy, Barack Obama Had Won In Same Category
Michelle Obama Wins A Grammy
Michelle Obama Wins A Grammy, Barack Obama Had Won In Same Category
outlookindia.com
2020-01-27T13:19:59+0530

Michelle Obama win on Sunday gives the Obama household its third Grammy. Former president Barack Obama has already snagged two Grammys in the same category for his books.

“Becoming’ was read by Obama in the audio book. She was nominated alongside artistes including Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, reports Hollywood Reporter.

It was Obama’s first Grammy win. She was previously nominated for "American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America" in 2013.

Obama has joined a list of political winners in the Grammy category including Hillary Clinton, a fellow former first lady, as well as three US Presidents -- Jimmy Carter (who won the award three times), Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, along with spoken recordings of John F. Kennedy and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

IANS

 

Next Story >>

Grammys 2020: YG, John Legend And More Pay Tribute To Nipsey Hussle

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Michelle Obama Barack Obama Los Angeles Entertainment Grammy Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos