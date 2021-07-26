'Lucifer's Reveals Release Date for Sixth And Final Season

Popular American show, ‘Lucifer’s sixth season will air on September 10 this year. The creators and the OTT platform, Netflix, shared a minute-long teaser and made the annoucement.

The video clip offered fans a look back at various moments from the previous seasons. Lucifer Morningstar, played by British actor Tom Ellis, is then shown being pulled over by the police upon which he tells the officer that it's his "last night in LA".

Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich made the announcement during the show's panel at the virtual 'Comic-Con@Home' on Saturday.

"We spoil a lot in our trailers and we like to do that because we like everyone talking. But this is the final season. We're trying to keep our hands really close to the vest. This is the last year that we have secrets [and] can surprise people," Ellis had said at the panel.

'Lucifer' based on DC Comics, revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named 'LUX' and joins Lauren German's Detective Chloe Decker to consult the LA Police Department.

The cast also includes Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

