July 26, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  'Lucifer's Reveals Release Date for Sixth And Final Season

'Lucifer's Reveals Release Date for Sixth And Final Season

Recently the star of the show, Tom Ellis, had shared a first-look image from the upcoming season on Instagram

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2021, Last Updated at 10:38 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Lucifer's Reveals Release Date for Sixth And Final Season
Tom Ellis plays the titular in 'Lucifer'
'Lucifer's Reveals Release Date for Sixth And Final Season
outlookindia.com
2021-07-26T10:38:55+05:30

Popular American show, ‘Lucifer’s sixth season will air on September 10 this year. The creators and the OTT platform, Netflix, shared a minute-long teaser and made the annoucement. 

The video clip offered fans a look back at various moments from the previous seasons. Lucifer Morningstar, played by British actor Tom Ellis,  is then shown being pulled over by the police upon which he tells the officer that it's his "last night in LA".

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Ellis (@officialtomellis)

Ellis, and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich made the announcement during the show's panel at the virtual 'Comic-Con@Home' on Saturday.

"We spoil a lot in our trailers and we like to do that because we like everyone talking. But this is the final season. We're trying to keep our hands really close to the vest. This is the last year that we have secrets [and] can surprise people," Ellis had said at the panel.

'Lucifer' based on DC Comics, revolves around Lucifer Morningstar, the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named 'LUX' and joins Lauren German's Detective Chloe Decker to consult the LA Police Department.

The cast also includes Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

(With Inputs From PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bitter ‘Haqeeqat’, Bollywood Is No ‘Shershaah’ Of War Movies With Masala And Melodrama

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tom Ellis Los Angeles Netflix Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos