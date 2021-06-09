Legendary Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Likely To Be Discharged From Hospital Tomorrow

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure on Wednesday, his family said.

The 98-year-old veteran actor was hospitalised in Mumbai on June 6 after he complained of breathlessness.

Kumar has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion-- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and is currently undergoing treatment at Khar-based Hinduja Hospital.

According to family friend Faisal Farooqui, Kumar is likely to be discharged from the facility tomorrow.

The following tweet was posted on Kumar’s officials handle on Wednesday: "Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr Jalil Parkar and Dr Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday).” The tweet was posted Farooqui.

Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF (@FAISALmouthshut) — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 9, 2021

Chest specialist Dr Jalil Parker, who is treating the legendary actor, on Tuesday told PTI that Kumar was stable and likely to be discharged soon.

The Hindi cinema veteran, whose career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar's last big screen appearance was the 1998 film "Qila".

(With PTI inputs)

