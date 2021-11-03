Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kubbra Sait: Being ‘Phara’ Is The Toughest Job That I Have Ever Done

In conversation with actress Kubbra Sait who stars as ‘Phara’ in Apple TV’s show ‘Foundation’.

Kubbra Sait: Being ‘Phara’ Is The Toughest Job That I Have Ever Done
Kubbra Sait will be seen in 'Phara' | Source: Instagram/@kubbrasait

Trending

Kubbra Sait: Being ‘Phara’ Is The Toughest Job That I Have Ever Done
outlookindia.com
2021-11-03T12:39:01+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy INTERVIEWS Kubbra Sait

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

Published: 03 Nov 2021, Updated: 03 Nov 2021 12:39 pm

Kubbra Sait talks about the preparation for the show ‘Foundation’, how auditions and casting in the west are different from India. Kubbra decided not to take anything for granted when it came to the craft. She feels something as big as ‘Foundation’, happening to somebody who started from a very humble space back in Bombay eleven years ago, without knowing anybody in the industry, is nothing but a blessing. Excerpts from the interview:  

How did ‘Foundation’ happen? 

Being honest to God, I got the ‘Foundation’ entirely on my merit and on the basis of the audition. There were about four to five rounds of auditions over a period of four months. And, as they say, the rest is history. I decided not to take anything for granted when it came to the craft. I think something as big as ‘Foundation’ happening to somebody, who began in a very humble space back in Bombay eleven years ago without knowing anybody, is nothing but a blessing. I remember connecting to people on Facebook for work. I feel I have come a very long way from there. Sometimes it’s humbling. There were many who thought that I will not go this far and so when they say, “Achaa Tum Na Yeh Bhi Kaarlia” (Okay, you have done this also), I find it pretty funny and interesting.  

Preparation for the role of ‘Phara’ and how different was the preparation technique there and here?

I really don’t know what it takes to prepare for a role. But preparing for this particular role required me to do many things that were alien to me. To begin with the fact that the series was in English. When you reach there, you feel ‘why do I need to learn English all over again, of course I learnt it in school’? But when you read the script, it’s like, ‘Oh My Lord! I need a dictionary to follow the script.’  So, that was one part of it. Then came the whole physical aspect of it where I have never thrown a punch in my life because I never needed to. But now I am playing this bad ass, who is just going about killing people, holding guns, shooting them and doing these roundhouse kicks and what not. A lot of physical preparation went into it and most importantly my posture became straight. And there was this other aspect of learning a whole new language and this is not a language for which you can rely on a dictionary. It is a language connected to this world and I think that kind of shook me in many ways. But at the same time, it was the greatest and most incredible experience of my life. Being ‘Phara’ is the hardest job that I have ever done.  

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

How would you describe ‘Phara’?

‘Phara’ is obnoxiously good (laughs). Phara carries a lot of wounds, a lot of hurt, a lot of pain in her heart. In episode five there is this line, “Does it hurt any less losing your brother, losing your family? She says you know what? It does feel a little empty, but it does hurt a little less.” But in reality, I do not agree with Phara and about how she is.  

Is ‘Phara’ very different from you? 

Absolutely, I am very different. I go hugging people and I am always laughing, making a fool of myself. But then here she is saying mean things and hurtful things all the time which is not me.  

How different was the casting process of ‘Foundation’?

What I realised is that in India if I am auditioning as a village girl, they will ask me to come dressed up like a village girl. And if I ask them why, they say it allows us to see more. But what I loved about the audition process of the west was that they ask you to come in the simplest of simple clothes. They only want to see you and your face, the expression of your eyes. They even asked me to take off my nose pin. It was just Kubbra going like Kubbra for the audition and not Kubbra as the perceived character. It was like their job of perceiving and giving birth to the character. They wanted me to put in my effort as an actor and actor alone. In fact, when I went to Ireland for a screen test, that was the first time that they tried makeup on my face. So, I am still dumbfounded when people in India say dress up like the character you are playing when you are coming for the audition.  

Do you think India is lagging behind in the sci-fi space?

I would say, we are catching up. We have some great stories to tell. We may not have a sci-fi story to tell. But we have very simple stories and our simple stories are unique. For example, why do you think ‘Kota Factory’ did so well? It did well because it was close to everyone’s hearts.

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy Kubbra Sait Mumbai Bollywood Over the Top (OTT) Art & Entertainment Interviews
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kim Kardashian 'Having Fun' With Rumoured Beau Pete Davidson: Reports

Kim Kardashian 'Having Fun' With Rumoured Beau Pete Davidson: Reports

Leonardo DiCaprio Is No Longer A ‘Eco Hypocrite’ After He Travels In Commercial Flight For COP26

Kal Penn Explains Why He Kept His Relationship Away From The Public For 11 Years

Arbaaz Merchant's Father Says His Son Will 'Stay Away From' His 'Best Friend' Aryan Khan

'It's Happening!' Kirsten Dunst Confirms She Is Engaged To Girlfriend Dylan Meyer

Adivi Sesh's 'Major' To Release In Theatres On February 11, 2022

Teasers of Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ Attached To ‘Sooryavanshi’s Prints

Sara Ali Khan On Saif-Amrita’s Divorce: Why Would I Be Unhappy If I Have Two Happy Parents

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

Pakistan Tame Namibia, Storm Into T20 World Cup Semifinals

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your <em>Shwas</em> Away'

'Underwater Fashion: Photos That'll Take Your Shwas Away'

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat Bangladesh

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mahika Sharma: I Could Fight Covid 19 Because Of Ayurveda

Mahika Sharma: I Could Fight Covid 19 Because Of Ayurveda

Kiara Advani Is Kicked About ‘One Mic Stand’s New Season

Kiara Advani Is Kicked About ‘One Mic Stand’s New Season

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty - No Diwali Parties This Year In Bollywood?

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Raj Kundra-Shilpa Shetty - No Diwali Parties This Year In Bollywood?

After Akasa Singh’s Exit, Umar Riaz And Simba Nagpal Get Into A Massive Fight

After Akasa Singh’s Exit, Umar Riaz And Simba Nagpal Get Into A Massive Fight

Read More from Outlook

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Bypolls Results: Will Abhay Chautala’s Win Reverberate Beyond Haryana?

Preetha Nair / Analysts say that INLD candidate Abhay Singh Chautala's victory in Ellenabad bypolls in Haryana will have ripple effect in UP and Punjab polls.

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

PM Modi Holds Review Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts Having Low Covid Vaccination

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi's review meeting includes districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of vaccine.

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Three English Lessons For Kohli's Men Ahead Of Tie Vs AFG

Koushik Paul / With two losses from as many games, India need to win their final three games and hope for other results to go in their favour to make the T20 World Cup knockouts.

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Climate Change: What PM Modi Said At Biden-Led COP26 Event In Glasgow

Outlook Web Desk / PM Modi underlined the need to ensure transparent climate finance during a roundtable event on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Advertisement