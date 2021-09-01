Kriti Sanon Wants To Play Madhubala and Meena Kumari In Their Biopics

On the heels of the success of her recently released film ‘Mimi’, actor Kriti Sanon has expressed her desire to play two legendary yesteryear actors – Madubala and Meena Kumar- in their biopics, something that Sanon should be done as she feels not much is known about them.

“There are certain personalities in our film industry who have been iconic and whose lives I feel people don’t really know much about. But people should know about them. And apart from Madhubalaji, I would love to play Meena Kumariji in her biopic. Both were iconic heroines of their time and I personally too would love to learn more about them,” she said in an interview.

In terms of work, Sanon has a slew of projects lined up for her. She will next feature alongside Rajkummar Rao in 'Hum Do Humare Do'. Apart from this, the 31-year-old actor has also collaborated with filmmaker Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan for the much-anticipated comedy-horror flick, ‘Bhediya’. The movie also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

‘Adipurish’ is another project in her kitty. The mythological film based on the Hindu epic, Ramayana, was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The movie features ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas as ‘Adipurush’, while actor Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Lankesh in the film.

(With Inputs from Pinkvilla)

