Kareena Kapoor Blames Saif Ali Khan For Spoiling Son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor has characterised herself as a laid-back mom, although she has admitted that she is a "little tougher" than Saif Ali Khan.

She went on to say that she is the one who teaches their sons discipline.

Saif and Kareena married in 2012 and have two children, Taimur Ali Khan, five, and Jehangir Ali Khan, ten months.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kapoor said in a recent interview, “I am not very strict...I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime.”

“Now with two children, it has certainly become a bit more difficult, but I have to be particular about things like meals and bedtime. With Saif being so relaxed, I have to be a little tougher as I feel children need to grow up with some sense of discipline,” she added.

Kareena Kapoor was just found to be positive for Covid-19. She wrote an emotional message about being apart from Taimur and Jehangir on Instagram Stories last week. “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but…soon…will do this (muscle emojis),” she wrote. She is in self-isolation as she recovers from the virus.

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor shared an old video of Taimur taking a tumble while learning to walk, as she wished him on his fifth birthday. “Your first steps, your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... ‘cause you are my tiger… Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim, no one like you mera beta,” she wrote.