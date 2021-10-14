Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kannada actor Dhananjay: The Simplicity Of 'Rathnan Prapancha' Drew Me Towards It

The actor released the trailer of the film on Thursday and said that he is looking forward to its digital release.

Kannada actor Dhananjay: The Simplicity Of 'Rathnan Prapancha' Drew Me Towards It
Actor Dhananjay.

Trending

Kannada actor Dhananjay: The Simplicity Of 'Rathnan Prapancha' Drew Me Towards It
outlookindia.com
2021-10-14T23:11:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 11:11 pm

Kannada actor Dhananjay says the story of his upcoming film 'Rathnan Prapancha' has simplicity and has a very relatable premise. This is what made him come on board and give his best to it. The actor launched the trailer of the film on Thursday (October 14).

The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into an emotional yet amusing journey of Ratnakara, who sets out on a quest to find his roots while paving his way through the perils of his current life. The film unravels a unique tale and how during Ratnakara’s pursuit of happiness, he witnesses situations that take him on a roller-coaster ride filled with shock, laughter and dilemma that makes him re-discover his world. In this journey, he is accompanied by Mayuri, a journalist who is trying to break a never-before-told story.

Directed by Rohit Padaki, the film will stream globally through Amazon Prime Video from October 22.

Talking about the film, Dhananjay says, "'Rathnan Prapancha' revolves around a very relatable premise. It’s the simplicity of the narrative that drew me to this story and I am very excited that through Prime Video this story of Ratnakara will reach both Indian and global audiences, because no matter where you are from, you will relate to the journey of this man."

He adds,"The film explores the reality of how every human in this life is on a journey of self discovery and finding ultimate happiness. Ratnakara’s journey is full of highs, lows and bumpy roads. He has a game plan for his life and how life has a different trajectory panned out for him is beautifully showcased in the film.”

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The film also stars Reba Monica John, Umashree, Ravishankar, Anu Prabhakar, Pramod, Vainidhi Jagadeesh, Achyuth Kumar and Shruthi Krishna in pivotal roles.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bengaluru Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Chris Martin Publicly Declares His Love For Dakota: 'She's My Universe'

Chris Martin Publicly Declares His Love For Dakota: 'She's My Universe'

Ram Gopal Varma: NCB Is Making Aryan Khan A 'Super Sensitive Actor'

Of Separation And Loss: Verses By Muddasir Ramzan

'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix's Biggest Launch With 11 Million Views

SRK Fan Holds 'Release Aryan Khan' placard Outside Court

Watch: Taapsee Pannu Interacts With Hima Das On Sports, Ambition And 'Rashmi Rocket'

‘Sanak’ director Kanishk Varma: Hostage drama is a popular genre in Hollywood

Nani's Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' To Release In December

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’

Zendaya Finds Her ‘Dune’ Co-star Timothee Chalamet ‘Geuninely Great’

Nora Fatehi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Rs 200 Crore Money-Laundering Case

Nora Fatehi Appears Before Enforcement Directorate In Rs 200 Crore Money-Laundering Case

Poetry And Puja: Verses By Kushal Poddar

Poetry And Puja: Verses By Kushal Poddar

Read More from Outlook

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Huzaifa Pandit / The events entrenched in memory are all imbued with a tinge of grief. A medley of loss and tears in an insurgency-wrecked Valley.

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Mumbai Court Reserves Order On Aryan Khan’s Bail Application

Outlook Web Desk / Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 23-year-old son Aryan Khan had filed an application following his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Advantage Chennai Super Kings?

IPL 2021 Final, CSK Vs KKR: Advantage Chennai Super Kings?

Syed Pervez Qaiser / CSK have three IPL titles with five final defeats while KKR have won both their finals.

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Lakhimpur Violence: SIT Takes Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra To Recreate Sequence Of Events

Outlook Web Desk / Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.

Advertisement