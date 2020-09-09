September 09, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Kangana Ranaut Tests Covid-19 Negative, Set To Leave For Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut Tests Covid-19 Negative, Set To Leave For Mumbai

In a second Covid-19 test report, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut tests negative. Ranaut to fly for Mumbai later today. She is accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Ashwani Sharma 09 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Kangana Ranaut Tests Covid-19 Negative, Set To Leave For Mumbai
File photo of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut
PTI
Kangana Ranaut Tests Covid-19 Negative, Set To Leave For Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2020-09-09T11:59:01+05:30
Also read

After Kangana Ranaut’s first Covid-19 report came back as inconclusive yesterday evening, her plans of leaving for Mumbai seemed threatened. However, the state medical teams in Himachal Pradesh swung into quick action and fresh samples were immediately taken late on Tuesday evening. A second report that is said to have been received by the actress at around midnight confirmed that Ranaut has tested Covid-19 negative. A senior district official in Himachal Pradesh also confirmed the same.

On Tuesday, medical teams had taken samples from Ranaut, her sister Rangoli Chandel and a third person. While the other two samples came in as negative, Ranaut’s report was marked as “inconclusive,” necessitating a second Covid-19 test.

According to latest reports the Bollywood actress was spotted at the Chandigarh airport wearing a sari and a face mask, while being closely followed by her sister. The duo is set to board their flight for Mumbai later today. 

The actress has been provided with Y-plus security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after the Himachal Pradesh government intervened on her behalf. Ranaut’s father Amardeep Singh Ranaut had written to DGP Sanjay Kundu raising concerns over his daughter’s safety. Ranaut came under a lot of flack recently for her comments likening Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Sushant A Drug Addict? Is This Justice?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Ashwani Sharma Kangana Ranaut Himachal Pradesh Bollywood Mumbai City Shiv Sena Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×