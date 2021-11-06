Kalinga Literature Festival To Be Held In Bhubaneswar From December 10-12

The eighth edition of the popular Kalinga Literature Festival (KLF) will be held in Bhubaneswar from December 10-12. The literary festival aims to trigger global and national level discussions on 75 years of India. It will celebrate the festival of letters through discussions on politics, art, films, business, media and sports.

Kalingaâ¯Literaryâ¯Festivalâ¯is well known for its socially relevant themes and in a way compels all ‘creative’ people to think and articulate ‘the contemporary’. Like its past editions the KLF this year also has a hard-hitting theme for writers, poets and artists to ponder on. The central theme focuses on “India at 75: Commemorating the Republic of Letters”. Several sessions on different themes will connect to the central theme.

The key sessions will be on topics such democracy, cultural nationalism, Generation Y, Indian Languages, publishing industry , mythology, Media, Market, Children, Women, Transgender, Citizen Engagement, Cinema, Sports, Ethics, Discrimination, Revolutions, Peace building, Conflict Resolution and Harmony. There will be several One to One sessions with leading experts on the subjects. There will be a Story telling session promising to add new flavor to theâ¯literaryâ¯spirit of theâ¯festival. Three special sessions will be held on textile and literature.

Apart from this, more than 30 new books and monographs will be released during the three-day festival. The delegates and speakers of KLF will have a unique opportunity to participate in Heritage Walk called Mystic Walk and participate in plantation and Mystic Mic. In order to expand the opportunity for the delegates KLF team has partnered with local cycle clubs to provide cycles for speakers to roam around the smart city and experience the blend of ancient heritage and modern urban planning.

A dedicated platform,â¯Kalingaâ¯Artâ¯Festivalâ¯provides a unique platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect their art to the central theme of theâ¯festival.

Among the writers, poets, speakers and performers likely to join the festival are - Arunava Sinha, Pratibha Ray, Sitakant Mahapatra, Ramakanta Rath, Namita Gokhale, Malashri Lal, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Divya Dutta, Amar Pattnaik, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Gulzar, Sandeep Bamzai, Jairam Ramesh, Basant Chaudhary, Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Jayanta Mohapatra,â¯Tarana Husain Khan, Ashok Kaul.