'It Is All A Lie. My Father Is In Hospital,' Kader Khan's Son Dismisses Reports Of His Death

Veteran actor Kader Khan's son Sarfaraz has said that his father has been admitted to a hospital in Canada, dismissing media reports of his demise.

"It is all a lie. It (is) just a rumour. My father is in the hospital," Sarfaraz told PTI.

The 81-year-old actor has developed breathing issues and the doctors have reportedly transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator.

Reportedly, Khan is suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Khan in films such as "Do Aur Do Paanch", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Mr. Natwarlal", "Suhaag", "Coolie" and "Shahenshah", took to Twitter on Friday to pray for the veteran actor's wellbeing and recovery.

"Kader Khan... actor writer of immense talent... lies ill in Hospital... Prayer and duas for his well being and recovery... Saw him perform on stage, welcomed him and his prolific writing for my films. Great company, a libran and many not know, taught Mathematics," Bachchan tweeted.

Born in Kabul, Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's "Daag" and has featured in over 300 films.

Also, he has written dialogues for over 250 movies. Before becoming an actor, he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan's "Jawani Diwani".

As a screenwriter, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai include "Dharam Veer", "Ganga Jamuna Saraswati", "Coolie", "Desh Premee", "Suhaag", "Parvarish" and "Amar Akbar Anthony" and films with Mehra include "Jwalamukhi", "Sharaabi", "Lawaaris", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar".

