November 02, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Johnny Depp A 'Wife-Beater', Rules Court

Johnny Depp A 'Wife-Beater', Rules Court

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid as the court ruled out allegations as true

Outlook Web Bureau 02 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Johnny Depp A 'Wife-Beater', Rules Court
Hollywood Star Johnny Depp
File photo
Johnny Depp A 'Wife-Beater', Rules Court
outlookindia.com
2020-11-02T16:08:58+05:30

Hollywood star Johnny Depp on Monday lost his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a “wife beater” after a High Court judge ruled that the paper’s allegations were “substantially true”.

(More details to follow)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol Blessed With Baby Boy

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Johnny Depp Hollywood Celebs Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos