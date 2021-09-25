Jason Derulo Announces Separation From Girlfriend Jena Frumes

Popular musician Jason Derulo announced his separation from girlfriend Jena Frumes after the two started dating each other in March 2020. Jason Derula and Jena Frumes, welcomed their son, Jason King in May, this year.

The singer, who celebrated his 32nd birthday with Frumes and their four-month-old son, made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

Jena and I have decided to part ways.

She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time. — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Jena Frumes, shortly after Derulo's Twitter announcement, via Instagram Stories, shared a Black and White snap of her four-month-old baby's hands, and wrote, "I love you bubsy. I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy!"

However, as per Daily Mail, Jena, 28, wished Jason a happy birthday in a gushing Instagram post on Tuesday, claiming she would 'love him forever,' while the former couple were seen smiling and holding hands in LA only two nights ago.

Jason Derulo previously dated singer Jordin Sparks for three years before ending their relationship in 2014. While Jena Frumes dated Manchester United and English football player Jesse Lingard.

