Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Jason Derulo Announces Separation From Girlfriend Jena Frumes

The singer, who celebrated his 32nd birthday with Jena Frumes and their four-month-old son, made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

Jason Derulo Announces Separation From Girlfriend Jena Frumes
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes had started dating each other in March 2020 | Source: Instagram

Trending

Jason Derulo Announces Separation From Girlfriend Jena Frumes
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T10:47:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 10:47 am

Popular musician Jason Derulo announced his separation from girlfriend Jena Frumes after the two started dating each other in March 2020. Jason Derula and Jena Frumes, welcomed their son, Jason King in May, this year. 

The singer, who celebrated his 32nd birthday with Frumes and their four-month-old son, made the announcement on Twitter on Friday. 

Meanwhile, Jena Frumes, shortly after Derulo's Twitter announcement, via Instagram Stories, shared a Black and White snap of her four-month-old baby's hands, and wrote, "I love you bubsy. I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy!"

However, as per Daily Mail, Jena, 28, wished Jason a happy birthday in a gushing Instagram post on Tuesday, claiming she would 'love him forever,' while the former couple were seen smiling and holding hands in LA only two nights ago.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Jason Derulo previously dated singer Jordin Sparks for three years before ending their relationship in 2014. While Jena Frumes dated Manchester United and English football player Jesse Lingard.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Jason Derulo New York Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Daniel Craig Jokes He Will Be 'Incredibly Bitter' When He Gets Replaced As James Bond

Daniel Craig Jokes He Will Be 'Incredibly Bitter' When He Gets Replaced As James Bond

Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat aKa ShaRa Make Their Romance Instagram Official!

Amitabh Bachchan Requested To Withdraw Himself From Pan Masala Ad Campaign

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from Art & Entertainment

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

‘Kota Factory’ Season 2 Review: A Journey of Several Dreams!

‘Kota Factory’ Season 2 Review: A Journey of Several Dreams!

Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra Turns Down Deal With Amazon Prime Video Worth Rs. 400 crores: Reports

Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra Turns Down Deal With Amazon Prime Video Worth Rs. 400 crores: Reports

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear

Read More from Outlook

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

PTI / Three-time winners CSK endured their worst outing last season, a far cry from the manner in which they are dominating in this IPL edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement