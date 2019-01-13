Priya Varrier Recreates Her Iconic Finger-Gun Kiss Scene With Vicky Kaushal. Watch The Viral Video

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight star after her winking video went viral on the social media, is currently in Mumbai.

Recently taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video in which she could be seen recreating the iconic finger-gun kiss scene from her debut Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal. This particular video of Varrier from the movie went viral last year and many fans recreated the scene in their own version.

While sharing the video as an Instagram story, Varrier wrote: "He's such a sweetheart."

Watch the video here:

@priya.p.varrier @vickykaushal09 #vickykaushal #priyavarrier #uri A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09_) on Jan 12, 2019 at 1:26am PST

In the video, Vicky is shooting kisses with a finger-gun and Priya is floored.

Priya happened to be the most googled celebrity of the year 2018. It was that one wink and gun scene that led her to become the most searched for celebrity of the year 2018.