‘I have Not Commented Yet’ Shilpa Shetty’s Latest Statement After Husband Raj Kundra’s Arrest; Asks Media And Fans To Give her Family ‘Some Privacy’

Actor Shilpa Shetty has released a statement, asking people and especially media to respect her and her family’s privacy, in connection with her husband, Raj Kundra, who was arrested on July 19 in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films.

“Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf,” she said in the statement which was also shared on her social media handles.

“Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same,” she added.

The 49-year-old, who had filed an application in Bombay High Court to refrain media sections from “defaming” her, said she was cooperating with the authorities in the investigation.

“I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate!” she wrote.

Raj Kundra was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on July 27.

