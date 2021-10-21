Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Hina Khan: My Mental Health Was Way More Important Than The Many Kilos That I Put On

Actress Hina Khan took to social media to share an important message about mental health and being comfortable gaining some extra weight.

Hina Khan | instagram.com/realhinakhan

2021-10-21T10:30:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:30 am

Actress Hina Khan is quite active on social media, where she is frequently seen sharing her opinions with her followers. Khan took to her official Instagram account and posted an encouraging message about gaining weight. The actress, who is also a fitness fanatic, stated that she prioritised her mental health over her physical attractiveness.

She took to social media to share a mirror selfie. Along with it, Khan wrote, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action (sic).”

The actress just returned from a holiday in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, and she shared gorgeous photos from the tropical paradise with followers. Khan was most recently seen in singer Stebin Ben's recent song ‘Bedard’.

Hina Khan
