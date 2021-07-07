Bollywood Mourns Death Of 'Real Hero' Dilip Kumar: You've Taken Entire Era Of Cinema With You

Film celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Manoj Bajpayee mourned the loss of screen legend Dilip Kumar on Wednesday. They called the actor's death as end of an era for Indian cinema.

The actor had been facing age-related complications for some time and was hospitalised in Mumbai following episodes of breathlessness.

Kumar, born Yusuf Khan, was renowned to generations of moviegoers as the "tragedy king." Taking to Twitter, Bachchan stated that Kumar was an "institution" in and of himself, leaving an everlasting imprint on Indian film.

"An institution has gone... Whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ''before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar. My duas (prayers) for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened," he wrote.

Akshay Kumar tweeted that the legendary actor's passing away has left a huge void in the film industry.

"To the world, many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," he posted on Twitter.

Sharing a picture with Dilip Kumar, Devgn wrote he was devastated by his death and offered condolences to his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

"Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken. Deepest condolences to Sairaji," Devgn wrote.

Bajpayee tweeted that Dilip Kumar will always remain irreplaceable.

"No one like you! Have a great journey from here on master... Rest in peace," the "Family Man" actor wrote.

South star Chiranjeevi said he remembers Kumar as someone who "enthralled the world for several decades".

"An era comes to an end in the Indian film industry. Deeply saddened by the passing of legend #DilipKumar Saab. One of the greatest actors India has ever produced, and acting institution & a national treasure."

Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR tweeted, "Dilip Kumar Saab''s contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed."

"One of the greatest actors the world has ever known has left us. A giant tree has fallen. I pray for the soul of legend #DilipKumar Sahab. I also pray today's generation learns about and celebrates him. He is forever," tweeted actor Siddharth.

Suniel Shetty said with Kumar''s death, the Indian cinema has lost its "brightest star".

"Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab," he said.

John Abraham tweeted, "Rest in peace, Sir! #DilipKumar"

Raveena Tandon said Kumar leaves a "gap that can never be filled". "A true Giant, a kind loving soul to the very end. #DilipKumar" she added.

Sunny Deol tweeted, "End Of An Era! #DilipKumar Sahab! You will always be missed."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta remembered Kumar as one of the "greatest" actors and wrote, "There will never be another Dilip Kumar."

"Legends don't go anywhere. They just change the stage. #RipDilipKumar sir," Sood tweeted.

Subhash Ghai, who worked with Dilip Kumar in films like "Karma" (1986) and "Saudagar" (1991) said the actor's passing away was the "saddest day" of his life.

"Dilip saheb Yusuf bhai gone. My personal loss of my most precious idol. No words," Ghai tweeted.

Taapsee Pannu wrote on Twitter, "And he ascends towards the heaven. What a legacy!"

Nimrat Kaur, noting Dilip Kumar''s humongous body of work of more than five decades.

"Rest in the highest realms of glory Sir….thank you for driving our cinema towards the echelons of excellence. #RIPDilipKumar," Kaur wrote.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film “Jwar Bhata” in 1944 and his last “Qila” in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, “Shakti” and ‘” Karma”.

