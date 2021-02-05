'Fantastic Beasts 3' Halts Filming After Crew Member Tests Covid-19 Positive

The production house of Warner Bros has halted the third installment of "Fantastic Beasts" franchise after a team member tested positive for Covid-19.

The magical tale, "Fantastic Beasts 3" is scheduled to be released on July 15, 2022.

It features actors Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law.

The studio informed they will restart the shooting schedule in accordance with safety guidelines.

“A team member from 'Fantastic Beasts 3' has tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing that all production employees receive, and the team member is currently in isolation.

"Out of an abundance of caution, ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ paused production and will be back up in accordance with safety guidelines," Warner Bros said in a statement issued to Variety.

Based on characters created by J K Rowling, the “Harry Potter” spin-off was in production at the Warner Bros studio in Leavesden, UK.

Shooting had been due to start in early 2020 but was pushed back due the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually commencing in September.

David Yates, who directed the first two installments of the franchise and several “Harry Potter” films, is at the helm of the as-yet-untitled movie.

(With PTI Inputs)

