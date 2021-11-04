Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Daisy Shah: Bursting Crackers On Diwali Is Something That We Should Avoid As Much As Possible

Actress Daisy Shah speaks to Outlook about her childhood memories of the festival of lights. She also talks about what she is planning to do this year, and how everyone should refrain from bursting crackers.

Daisy Shah: Bursting Crackers On Diwali Is Something That We Should Avoid As Much As Possible
Daisy Shah | instagram.com/shahdaisy

Trending

Daisy Shah: Bursting Crackers On Diwali Is Something That We Should Avoid As Much As Possible
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T21:38:12+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 9:38 pm

Actress Daisy Shah has been vocal about environmental issues and animal issues quite a lot. During the festival of Diwali, she speaks to Outlook about how people can have a pet-friendly festival and also help to save the environment by saying no to crackers. Excerpts from the short conversation:

It is Diwali time. What's your fondest memory of this festival?

So when we were kids, mom and dad used to take us, me and my sister to Nani's place to celebrate Diwali. So what used to happen is that everybody, all the kids of our age, used to come together just during this one festival. And we had a blast every time we went there. That's also because, after living in a cosmopolitan city, all your life, you actually go and celebrate the simple village life. I think that is the essence of your life. You need to experience that because the minute you grow up, the minute you start understanding life, the minute you start understanding things, judgement is one thing that easily comes to everybody. So I think that that pure innocence that we had at that point of time in our age, is something that I really cherish. Yeah, we had an amazing time with that simple food, simple life, simplest and the littlest of the things in your life that made you happy.

What are the plans for this year's celebration?

This year, we are actually planning to go out for Diwali. So yeah, it's probably a family vacation.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

As you're a lover of animals, what do you feel people should do to have an animal-friendly Diwali celebration?

I think, bursting crackers is something that we should avoid as much as possible. That's because we understand. I don't know about everybody, but people who love animals, will understand that animal's hearing capacity is like a hundred times, a thousand times, much, much, much more than what a human has. And it really trembles them and it really scares them. A lot of birds die because of just the mere sound of that cracker. And one thing that the pandemic has taught us, or one thing that we should all learn from this pandemic is that co-existing is something we should really accept. And as much as we think that planet Earth is ours as humans, it is actually everybody's. Be it animals, birds, mammals - it's everybody's, like even plants.

Many people just feel that there is no Diwali without bursting loud crackers. What would be your message to them?

Yeah, actually, I have heard, from a lot of people saying that if we don't burst crackers on Diwali then what is the fun. But you know what? Everything seems difficult until you try it. Okay, let me just put it this way, the biggest giveaway that we have had from the last two years is that we thought that we cannot sit home. We thought that running in your life to chase tomorrow was a way of living. But the last two years taught us that what are we running for? Tomorrow? Tomorrow is never promised. In fact, tomorrow never comes because all you have is now. It's just that you need to show compassion towards everything in your life, every person that comes into your life, every animal that comes into your life. We really forget that how blessed we all are. I mean, if we give it a thought as to how grateful we are to the universe, that it actually provides us oxygen. Now by the universe, in this context, I mean the plants and what are we doing? We're cutting them off just to make a concrete jungle bigger and bigger and bigger. I wouldn't use the word better here. There are so many things to say, but it's just that everything has a chain reaction. So any good you do will be followed by good, but anything bad you do will be followed by bad. The choice is yours.

Tags

Prateek Sur Daisy Shah Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Samikssha Batnagar Stuns Everyone By Playing Tabla On Sets Of ‘Challava’

Samikssha Batnagar Stuns Everyone By Playing Tabla On Sets Of ‘Challava’

Jay Bhanushali Breaks Down In Tears On ‘Bigg Boss 15’ After Receiving Diwali Gift From Family

Soni Razdan: Anil Sharma Never Forgave Me For Rejecting ‘Gadar’

Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash: Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Mouni Roy Attend The Party

Watch: Vijay Sethupathi Attacked At The Airport

Diwali: Film And TV Celebs Share Their Fondest Memories Of The Festival Of Lights

Akasa Singh: Vishal Kotian Is Quite Manipulative, Afsana Khan Does Things That Create A Controversy

Sharad Malhotra: Anyone Can Become An Actor, But No One Can Romance Like Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Swati Semwal: I Am An Actor Who Rose Post-Pandemic

Swati Semwal: I Am An Actor Who Rose Post-Pandemic

Aditya Ojha: Covid 19 Has Taught People The Importance Of Nature

Aditya Ojha: Covid 19 Has Taught People The Importance Of Nature

Deepika Padukone Has Special Plans For Diwali This Year

Deepika Padukone Has Special Plans For Diwali This Year

Diwali: Crackling Films And Shows Which You Must Watch With Your Family This Festive Season

Diwali: Crackling Films And Shows Which You Must Watch With Your Family This Festive Season

Read More from Outlook

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Tomorrow

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate reconstruction projects worth Rs 400 crore during his visit.

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

India-Pak Relations Worsen As Islamabad Eyes Kashmir Valley While India Defends LAC

Seema Guha / India believes that a confident Pakistan taking advantage of the India- China standoff in Ladakh has decided to "open the terror tap" in the valley, sources tell Outlook.

Mithali Raj: To Be In The Same Khel Ratna Club With Sachin Tendulkar Is Special

Mithali Raj: To Be In The Same Khel Ratna Club With Sachin Tendulkar Is Special

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family, especially her dad and mum.

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K

Naseer Ganai / While the ceasefire along the LoC is in place, October has seen 50 killings in the interiors of J&K.

Advertisement