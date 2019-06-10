﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Crazy Mohan, Veteran Tamil Scriptwriter And Comedian, Dies At 67

Crazy Mohan, Veteran Tamil Scriptwriter And Comedian, Dies At 67

Popular Tamil actor and renowned writer Crazy Mohan passed away on Tuesday in Chennai.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 June 2019
Crazy Mohan, Veteran Tamil Scriptwriter And Comedian, Dies At 67
Crazy Mohan, a popular Tamil comedian and scriptwriter, passed away in Chennai on Monday
File Photo
Crazy Mohan, Veteran Tamil Scriptwriter And Comedian, Dies At 67
outlookindia.com
2019-06-10T16:33:04+0530

Renowned Tamil writer, actor and comedy giant Crazy Mohan breathed his last here on Monday after he suffered a major heart attack. He was 67.

"After he complained of pain in his chest and suffered a heart attack, he was rushed to Kauvery hospital in the afternoon. Efforts were taken to revive him but unfortunately he passed away around 2 p.m.," a family source told IANS.

Born as Mohan Rangachari in 1952, Mohan's first stint with writing began in college, where he was studying Mechanical Engineering, when he wrote the script for "Great Bank Robbery" for an inter-collegiate contest.

He then started writing scripts for his brother Maadhu Balaji's drama troupe. In 1976, Mohan wrote his first full-length play called "Crazy Thieves in Paalavakkam", thereby, earning the moniker 'Crazy' to his name.

By 1979, Mohan started his own drama troupe Crazy Creations which went on to create over 30 plays that have been staged over 6,500 times till date. Some of their popular plays include "Chocolate Krishna", "Satellite Saamiyar", "Marriage Made in Saloon" and "Return of Crazy Thieves", among others.

In 1983, Mohan made his film debut as a writer for K. Balachander's "Poikkal Kuthirai", which was based on Mohan's own play "Marriage Made in Saloon". The film featured Kamal Haasan in a cameo.

As a writer, Mohan was widely popular for his association with Kamal Haasan in multiple Tamil comedies which include "Sathi Leelavathi", "Michael Madana Kama Rajan", "Apoorva Sagodharargal", "Avvai Shanmugi", "Panchatanthiram" and "Vasool Raja MBBS".

Mohan forayed into television in 1989 and produced popular comedy serials, which include "Crazy", "Kalyanathukku Kalyanama" and "Vidathu Sirippu".

Mohan was a recipient of the Kalaimamani award given by the Tamil Nadu government for excellence in the field of art and literature.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Chennai Tamil Nadu Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 27-Year-Old Youth Goes Live On Facebook After Stabbing Family Members
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters