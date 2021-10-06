Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Ben Affleck Is 'Very Happy' In His Life After Rekindling Romance With Jennifer Lopez

At the red carpet premiere of his upcoming film ‘The Tender Bar’, directed by George Clooney, Ben Affleck was asked about his current headspace and the actor had the sweetest responses to give.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance after 18 years. | Source AP Photo

2021-10-06T11:35:28+05:30
Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 11:35 am

Hollywood star Ben Affleck, without talking about his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, has said that he is in a very “happy” space in his life right now. The two stars dated each other for three years, before breaking up in 2004, and rekindled their romance this year.

At the red carpet premiere of his upcoming film ‘The Tender Bar’, directed by George Clooney, Ben Affleck was asked about his current headspace and the actor had the sweetest responses to give.

While Ben didn't mention JLo, his reply was enough to let everyone know why the actor has been on cloud nine currently. In an interaction with Extra TV, the actor stated that he's currently in a very positive place as he said, "I’m very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good."

Affleck and Lopez first sparked rumours of getting back together in May following JLo's split from Alex Rodriguez. The duo after months of speculations, confirmed their romance on Lopez's birthday as she went Instagram official with Ben by sharing a cosy photo of the duo. Recently, the couple also made their first red carpet appearance together at the Venice Film Festival after nearly 18 years since their split back in 2003.

 
 
 
Last week, the couple was also spotted in NYC as they took a romantic stroll together and the photos truly reflected Ben and Lopez's happy phase.

On the work front, Affleck has a big release lined up as Ridley Scott's, The Last Duel hits the screens this month. The actor during his red-carpet interaction mentioned that he is "proud" of the film since he is not only starring in it but also shares writing credits for it along with Matt Damon. As for his, George Clooney directorial, the film will release in theatres this December.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

