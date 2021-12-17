Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Barack Obama Unveils His List Of Best Movies Of 2021

Barack Obama covers titles from different genres that he watched over the year. Some of the movies on the list include Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story', Nicolas Cagestarrer's 'Pig', Jane Campion's Benedict Cumberbatchled Western drama 'The Power of the Dog' and Jodie Comer's 'The Last Duel' among others.

A still from 'The Power of the Dog' (left), former US President Barack Obama (middle) and 'The Last Duel' featuring Jodie Comer (right)

2021-12-17T23:13:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 11:13 pm

Former US President Barack Obama has released the annual list of the best movies of 2021 so far. He covers movie titles from different genres that he watched during the year. He took to Twitter to share the list and wrote with the caption:  “Next up are my favourite movies of the year. Each of these films tells a powerful story, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I did.”

Some of the films that have made it to the list include Steven Spielberg’s musical drama 'West Side Story', Nicolas Cage-starrer 'Pig', Jane Campion’s Benedict Cumberbatch-led western drama 'The Power of the Dog', Fred Hampton biopic 'Judas and the Black Messiah', Joel Cohen’s Shakespeare adaptation 'The Tragedy of Macbeth', Ridley Scott’s epic historical drama 'The Last Duel', among others.

The list features the following movies:

1. 'Drive My Car'
2. 'Summer of Soul'
3. 'West Side Story'
4. 'The Power of the Dog'
5. 'Pig'
6. 'Passing'
7. 'The Card Counter'
8. 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
9. 'The Worst Person in the World'
10. 'Old Henry'
11. 'The Last Duel'
12. 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'
14. 'C’mon C’mon'
15. 'Quo Vadia, Aida?'

Earlier, Obama had unveiled his list of best books and music. He unveiled the list of some of his favourite songs.

The Honolulu-born politician, who served rightly as the US president from the year 2009 to 2017, has been sharing these “best of” annual lists ever since he left the White House.

