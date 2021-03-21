Was Asked To Strip Down To Underwear By Filmmaker: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Tells Oprah Winfrey

In a recent interview with American host Oprah Winfrey, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that she was once mistreated by a filmmaker in her early days in Bollywood. Chopra revealed that her biggest "regret" to date is not standing up to the filmmaker because she got "scared".

The filmmaker asked Chopra to perform "a sultry dance and strip down to her underwear" on the sets of the film. Chopra told Winfrey she quit the film the very next day. On being asked by Oprah about where she got the strength to stand up for herself, the actor responded, "I have to say that comes from my upbringing. My parents always gave me that".

"My mom told me when I was nine years old, 'Whatever you do in your life, you will be financially independent.' I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice. My regret for that incident is that I never said anything to that filmmaker. I was so scared."

"I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So, I worked within the system. And that's my regret that I never stood up to him and said, 'What you did was wrong' because I was scared but the only way I knew how to deal with it was just to step away from it and have grace under fire. And that's what I did", shared Chopra.

